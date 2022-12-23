Rotary Club of Blyth delivers Christmas food parcels to vulnerable families
Christmas care packages to aid with the cost-of-living crisis have been delivered by the Rotary Club of Blyth.
Boxes containing supplies to get families through the festive period, including fresh ingredients for a Christmas Day lunch, were dropped off yesterday (Friday) by volunteers.
Rotarians added the finishing touches to the boxes on Thursday, for what is the fifth year of the scheme.
Rotary club member Gerald Wallace found the support received from across Blyth was “humbling.” He said: “I cannot remember anybody just saying ‘no, sorry, go away’.
“People within Blyth are always very supportive of each other, and this is a real community offering, not just from within the rotary club.
“What we do is pull it together, but most, in fact virtually all, people we approach will try to help us in some way, shape, or form.
“When we finish and we close the door you do get a feeling of satisfaction, apart from being totally knackered as well.”
Schools and social services help to connect families requiring support with the rotary club’s project.
The club works throughout the year to raise money and find suppliers for the project, with efforts for next year set to begin as early as February.
This year’s project has faced particular challenges, according to Gerald. The 66-year-old said: “You see in all of the newspapers about the cost of living crisis and, actually, the supply of goods is as much of a problem as that.
“However, a lot of hard work by some of our members, especially the lads who work in retail, has pursued suppliers to make sure that we can get the stuff delivered on time.
“We also support local traders within Blyth and they are always very supportive.”
The Blyth local said that poultry supplies were of particular concern due to the bird flu epidemic, but that their supplier persisted.
He added: “The supplier said, ‘times might be hard for us, but we are also aware that times are a lot harder for others,’ and that is quite a touching thing.”
The club also had logistical support from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, who allowed them to use space at their manufacturing and innovation hub to pack the hampers.