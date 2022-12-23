Ridley Park Care Home in Blyth receive hundreds of Christmas cards for residents after appeal
Care home residents in Blyth have been inundated with Christmas cards after an appeal to the community.
Staff at Ridley Park Bupa Care Home invited people to send cards to be placed around the home for residents to enjoy.
It was hoped the project would help residents feel more connected to the community and less isolated, particularly those who do not have family around to celebrate Christmas with.
The home received over 400 cards in response to the appeal.
Karen Johnson, home manager at Ridley Park, said: “We are blown away by the response we have received to our Christmas card call out and are delighted to say that we have received over 460 cards.
“We would like to extend our thanks to our local community and to everyone who took the time to send us a card.
“It is hugely appreciated by us and really boosts our residents’ wellbeing over the festive period.”