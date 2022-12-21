Primary school children have finally hosted a Christmas lunch for the community after last year’s event was cancelled at short notice.

Pupils from St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School in Ashington hosted the meal for the 22 people who took up the invitation.

Head teacher Michael Moran said: “This is the first year this event has taken place, as we had planned for it to take place last year but it was cancelled at short notice due to a Covid outbreak.

“Events like this are so important to us, because there was a break in relations with our parish during Covid, and we are now only starting to reaffirm those ties.”

The traditional Christmas meal was prepared by the school’s catering team.

Volunteer pupils in the school’s ‘Mini Vinnies’ group served the food, while pupils in the Show Club performed for the guests during the meal.

Mr Moran said: “Show Club sang a range of different Christmas carols and songs that they had been learning throughout the year, and they also performed different dance routines.

“The meal was served by our Mini Vinnies, whose role is to make a difference in the local community.

“This was a fantastic way for them to do this, and they loved the opportunity to help others.

The school is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Mr Moran added: “It is important that the children see our parish community as being part of their school community, and those links are so important to us.

“It is also nice for the parishioners from our church to see what goes on in our school, for the same reason.”

1. Christmas lunch St Aidan's Primary School Vinnie's serve Christmas lunch for the local residents. Photo: Kate Buckingham Photo Sales

2. Traditional lunch The Christmas lunches were prepared by the school's catering staff. Photo: Kate Buckingham Photo Sales

3. Mini Vinnies The school volunteer group served the food. Photo: Kate Buckingham Photo Sales

4. Community The event was supposed to take place last year but was cancelled due to a Covid outbreak. Photo: Kate Buckingham Photo Sales