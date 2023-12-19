Puffin Theatre Club put on a magical show in Amble performing ‘Every Pantomime That Ever There Was’.

Puffin Theatre Club's panto cast.

Yes, that’s right - the children, aged between 4 and 12 years, showcased not one, not two, but many, many fairy tale stories for proud families and guests in St Cuthbert’s Parish Hall.

The drama club, which has been running since 2018, runs every Saturday morning under the supervision of teachers Rosie Bush and Sarah Price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a great panto,” said Rosie. “The story took us from Jack and the Beanstalk to Aladdin and his magic lamp, cartwheeling via princesses and witches, beauties and beasts. The children put on two performances and they were both brilliant.”

Sarah added: “It’s down to the children for working so hard and their families for rehearsing lines with them and bringing them every week. We couldn’t have asked for any more from the cast on the day.”

The performance included lots of tech, much to the delight of the children - a magic show, fog, snow, glitter explosions, custard pies and sweets thrown into the crowd.

The roles of Captain Hook and the Dame, both played by Ralph, were particularly funny, and Prince Charming, played by Ben, stole our hearts with his charisma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah told us, “We’d like to say a big thank you to the children, and to the good-natured audiences for joining in with ‘Baby Shark’ and all of the ‘cheers’ and ‘boos’. A panto is only as good as the people who see it, and this one was dazzling!”