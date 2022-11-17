The switch-ons are usually great family events, with plenty of activities and things to see and do.

Here is a round-up of events happening locally – email us if you know of more!

Blyth

Christmas lights are being switched on in towns and villages across Northumberland.

Blyth's Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Friday, November 18, following an all-day event.

Festivities kick off in the town’s Market Square with local crafts stalls opening at 10am.

Entertainment, including the Bede Academy school choir, Communities Together Choir, and the cast from Jack in the Beanstalk, begins at 4pm.

Vocal harmony group The Overtones, who have released six Top 30 albums since 2010, will also be performing at 6.15pm, before the lights are switched on at 7pm.

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

The seaside town has made some changes to its lights this year, and will be unveiling the updates on Saturday, November 26.

Bestselling crime novelist Ann Cleeves will switch on the lights at 5.30pm after a book signing at 3pm.

A Christmas fayre will be taking place in the church hall between 1pm and 7pm and carols on the bandstand between 4pm and 5pm.

There will also be a festive-themed parade, with Santa, horses, pipers, and more.There is plenty for children under-16 to get involved with too. They can meet Santa in the church hall and take advantage of five free rides on the amusements, which will be set up on the promenade between 1pm and 7pm.

Bedlington

Bedlington’s lights switch-on will also be held on Saturday, November 26.

The event, on Front Street, will feature an outdoor ice rink and a visit from Santa.

The event will run between 5pm and 7pm and features performances from local schools and the Salvation Army Band.

Tommy Cannon, from comedy double act Cannon and Ball, will be the event’s celebrity guest.

Ashington

Ashington’s event will take place on Thursday, November 24.

The event will run from 3pm until 6.30pm on Station Road.

Little detail is currently available for this event, but more information has been released about the town’s Christmas in the Park event.