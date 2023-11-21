News you can trust since 1854
Plans announced for festive lights switch on in Seahouses

The festive lights will be switched on in Seahouses on Thursday (November 23).
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Nov 2023, 08:51 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 08:51 GMT
Three-year-old Robyn Stanwix has been given the honour of pressing the button to illuminate the village.

The huge Christmas tree on Main Street will be the focal point for the celebrations at 6pm.

Santa is also planning to attend on board the inshore lifeboat.

There will also be musical entertainment, refreshments including mince pies at Hook and local shops will be open.

It is all made possible by donations and the efforts of volunteers.

