The festive lights will be switched on in Seahouses on Thursday (November 23).

Three-year-old Robyn Stanwix has been given the honour of pressing the button to illuminate the village.

The huge Christmas tree on Main Street will be the focal point for the celebrations at 6pm.

Santa is also planning to attend on board the inshore lifeboat.

There will also be musical entertainment, refreshments including mince pies at Hook and local shops will be open.