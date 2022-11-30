Operation Santa's Sleigh returns to Alnwick - find out when he's coming to you
Santa is planning to visit Northumberland communities in the run-up to Christmas, to spread a bit of festive cheer.
The ever-popular Santa Sleigh, organised by Alnwick Round Table, will visit the town and its surrounding villages.
The Round Table ‘elves’ have spent months preparing the sleigh and planning the route, and are hoping the man in the red suit will delight youngsters and adults alike.
Although Covid is no longer prevalent in the county, event organisers have asked families to be mindful of three things: space, wave, donate.
Children have been asked to not directly approach Santa or any volunteers. Instead, people should wave and smile from their own properties and front gardens.
The elves will be carrying donation buckets, but people can also give money to the Round Table online.
The cash donated will fund the sleigh, other community projects carried out by Alnwick Round Table and a number of local charities.
Stopping points for Santa’s sleigh are as follows:
December 1 – St Mary’s and Stannington;
December 2 – Rock, Embleton and Newton;
December 3 – Alnwick North;
December 4 – Alnwick East and Longhoughton;
December 9 – Shilbottle, Hipsburn, Lesbury and Alnmouth;
December 11 – Alnwick South;
December 16 – Longframlington and Longhorsley;
December 17 – Bamburgh and Belford;
December 18 – Seahouses and Beadnell;
December 22 – Swarland and Felton.
People can see where Santa is visiting in each area by viewing an online map – www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/santasleigh.html
Volunteer Olly Brown said: “It’s really good to be back in the community, putting smiles on people’s faces and raising money for other great local causes."
Alnwick Round Table built the sleigh in just four weeks back in 2020. And the festive event has attracted such great support and sponsors over the years, the organisation has been able to support causes in the
wider community.
In 2020, 17 trolleys of food were donated to Alnwick District Food Bank, 36 trolleys of books were handed over to the Alnwick Lions and a vast array of donations were given to grateful NHS staff, still dealing with the onset of the Covid pandemic.