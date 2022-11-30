The ever-popular Santa Sleigh, organised by Alnwick Round Table, will visit the town and its surrounding villages.

The Round Table ‘elves’ have spent months preparing the sleigh and planning the route, and are hoping the man in the red suit will delight youngsters and adults alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Covid is no longer prevalent in the county, event organisers have asked families to be mindful of three things: space, wave, donate.

Santa in Alnwick with members of Alnwick Round Table a few years ago. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Children have been asked to not directly approach Santa or any volunteers. Instead, people should wave and smile from their own properties and front gardens.

The elves will be carrying donation buckets, but people can also give money to the Round Table online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cash donated will fund the sleigh, other community projects carried out by Alnwick Round Table and a number of local charities.

Stopping points for Santa’s sleigh are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 1 – St Mary’s and Stannington;

December 2 – Rock, Embleton and Newton;

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 3 – Alnwick North;

December 4 – Alnwick East and Longhoughton;

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 9 – Shilbottle, Hipsburn, Lesbury and Alnmouth;

December 11 – Alnwick South;

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 16 – Longframlington and Longhorsley;

December 17 – Bamburgh and Belford;

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 18 – Seahouses and Beadnell;

December 22 – Swarland and Felton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can see where Santa is visiting in each area by viewing an online map – www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/santasleigh.html

Volunteer Olly Brown said: “It’s really good to be back in the community, putting smiles on people’s faces and raising money for other great local causes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick Round Table built the sleigh in just four weeks back in 2020. And the festive event has attracted such great support and sponsors over the years, the organisation has been able to support causes in the

wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad