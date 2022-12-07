Some of north Northumberland’s most popular eateries have introduced a Christmas menu or added festive specials.

Christmas Day is spent around the table with our nearest and dearest, and what better way to extend the celebrations than by having a Christmas meal with other loved ones?

Many of the most popular restaurants in North Northumberland have introduced a menu dedicated to Christmas and others have extended their menus with the introduction of festive specials.

To save you from scrolling through the internet, here is a list of places offering festive treats and a brief outline on what’s for grabs:

If we have missed anywhere from the list, email [email protected]

1. The Links, Seahouses The Links are offering several Christmas special menus. Alongside Christmas Day meals, a Christmas Fayre menu has been introduced which is running until the 25. The restaurant also have options to organise a Christmas Party, with a menu dedicated especially. If you're having a big celebration, a six course festive menu is also up for grabs.

2. Sunnyhills Farm Shop, Belford Sunnyhills are adding festive specials to their existing menu throughout the lead up to Christmas. Everyday a traditional turkey dinner is available, alongside rotating meals such as festive topped fries and a Christmas club sandwich.

3. The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton-on-the-Moor The popular pub and restaurant have a Christmas Fayre menu available throughout the rest of the festive period.

4. The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses The Bamburgh Castle Inn has festive food and drinks available throughout the rest of the month, and what better place to enjoy them than overlooking Seahouses harbour?