Participants will take to the town’s streets to remind people of the real story behind Christmas.

Fliss Barker started working on the real-life nativity in July, with hopes of being joined on December 17 by families and young people geared up to watch the performance.

The audience will follow Mary, Joseph and the animals around Wooler from 1pm, finishing at the stables build by Glendale Hall. The hall will be offering mulled wine and mince pies as the countdown to Christmas is on.

One of the donkeys set to take part in the nativity.

Children are invited to dress up as figures from the nativity story and to join in with the trip to Bethlehem with the performers from the church.

Fliss, Church Related Community Minister, said: “The performance is an idea I had to bring the community together at Christmas and to tell the Christmas story.”