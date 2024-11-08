Morrisons cuts prices of Cadbury Advent calendars to just £1 this weekend only.

Morrisons is selling Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendars for just £1 this weekend, cutting the price by a whopping 63% (usually £2.75).

Featuring 24 days of Cadbury chocolate in the lead-up to the big day, the £1 Cadbury Advent Calendar is exclusive to More Card holders only.

Available from today until Sunday 10th November in-store nationwide, customers need to act quickly to get stocked up ahead of the festive season.

Loyalty card holders can take advantage of More Card exclusive prices by heading to: https://www.morrisons.com/more/

For more information on the Morrisons Christmas range visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com/browse/christmas-189206