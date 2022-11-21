Christmas spirit filled Alnwick as hundreds of people gathered to watch the switch-on of the town’s famous display of lights.

This year the switch was flicked by seven-year-old Millie Rae O’Neill with help from the Duchess of Northumberland on Friday night.

Alnwick Christmas Lights committee have spent many months working on the display and chairman Gordon Castle paid tribute to their hard work.

“We owe this small, dedicated team so much, without them Alnwick would look very different at this time of year,” he said.

“Christmas lights are not cheap. We are very fortunate to have two long-term sponsors. These are Meenu Malhotra and his family who gave a substantial donation and likewise Alnwick Town Council who yet again have been very generous.

He added: “I was delighted this evening to be presented with cheques from two of Alnwick’s charitable groups. Five thousand pounds were received from the wonderful Alnwick Lions and Alnwick Round Table kindly gave £750. What a generous town we live in.”

He also thanked Warren Access for free use of a cherry picker and Dean at Melvyn’s Café for providing the team with sustenance while hanging the lights.

Millie Rae O'Neill switches on the Alnwick lights watched by the Duchess of Northumberland.

Santa made an appearance.

Town crier Jolly Roger with Mayor Geoff Watson.

Alnwick Lions made a £5,000 donation.