Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit at Berwick’s annual Christmas market.

Stallholders selling crafts and local produce lined the lower half of Marygate, with more stalls in the town hall where Santa also made an appearance.

It was an icy start to the day as traders prepared their stalls and temperatures barely rose above freezing all day.

However, that didn’t stop many local residents and visitors from enjoying themselves.

Cllr Catherine Seymour, member for Berwick North on Northumberland County Council, said: "It was lovely to see many residents and coach loads of tourists coming from far and wide to enjoy our popular Christmas market in Berwick this festive season.

"Many thanks to volunteers, vendors, musicians, charities and everyone that worked tirelessly to support a wonderful time for all. Merry Christmas."

The civic party also attended and were welcomed by Margaret Shaw before they walked the market.

The event was organised by Berwick Rotary Club.

Here are 15 pictures courtesy of Alan Hughes and Catherine Seymour.

