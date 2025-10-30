Hairy Biker Si King is coming to north Northumberland to take part in a Yule celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV chef and presenter will be whipping up a festive feast – and performing with his band – at Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery in Wooler.

The £16m visitor attraction will be challenging perceptions of a traditional Dickensian Christmas by rekindling ancient Anglo-Saxon Yule traditions from November 28-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Si said: “This is the North East at its best. Bringing PROPA! pies from Sunderland to Wooler, and with great music, and whisky, in the north's only whisky distillery is the best way to start off Christmas and Yule. It couldn't be a better celebration of the best the region has to offer in food, drink, and culture."

Hairy Biker Si King.

In early Yule festivities the goat was synonymous with fertility, winter spirits and mischief whilst in early Christian traditions the Yule goat marked the start of Advent and was one of St. Nicholas’ helpers, bringing gifts.

Beginning with a candle-lit community parade through Wooler from 4pm on Friday, November 28, local residents and businesses, school children, choirs and pipers will welcome Ad Gefrin’s incredible 6m high Yule straw goat as it processes from the High Street to Ad Gefrin where the evening will be rounded off with music and hot food and drinks.

This iconic goat is the work of North East designers, Orbital FX and local craftsman - and the man behind Ad Gefrin’s iconic atrium - Albert Fairnington, as well as volunteers from the local community working alongside Albert to dress the straw goat. With the support of Glendale Gateway Trust Community groups will also be making miniature straw goats for their own festive decorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations continue on November 29-30 with the North East’s best chefs, makers, bakers and creatives showcasing authentic Northumbrian food, drink, and craft in a winter artisan market that is free of charge and open to all in the grounds of Ad Gefrin.

Si King will lead a programme of cookery demonstrations, and masterclasses spanning baking, butchery, mixology using the region’s best produce.

His band, The King Cush Band, will headline the Saturday night with their ever-popular take on classic and original funk and soul.

Kathryn Tickell will headline the Sunday afternoon alongside accordionist Amy Thatcher and guitarist and singer Heather Cartwright. Other local musicians and a ceilidh band will add to the celebratory atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Hummingbird Drinks and Turnbull’s will be at the market, along with Northumberland Coffee House, Northumberland Honey, Davenport Chocolates, The Proof of the Pudding, Doddington Cheese presented by Grate Newcastle, and The Northumberland Cider Co, as well as Si King’s ‘Si’s Pies’.

Ad Gefrin will offer to warm guests with mulled Tácnbora whisky and Hot Chocolate steeped in whisky cream liqueur Flýte, alongside hearty lentil stew and venison sausages. Normal service continues in Bēodern bistro itself.

There will also be basket-weaving from Biteabout Arts and blacksmithing from Blostma and Brokkr, while local storyteller and spoken word artist Chris Adriaanse will entertain with curious, enthralling stories of traditional folk and fairy tales in Ad Gefrin’s Great Hall.

Access to Ad Gefrin’s Great Hall and Museum will be free throughout the full Yule period.