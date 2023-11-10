Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ice skating experience is in Le Jardin Hollandaise and is ideal for fun with loved ones with its unique parkland providing a wintry backdrop.

Laurent-Perrier Champagne is sponsoring the ice rink, so adults can enjoy their time on the ice with a glass of champagne.

Nathan White, general manager at Matfen Hall, said: “We are excited to bring luxury and festivity to Northumberland. Our ice skating in Le Jardin Hollandaise and Santa’s Grotto will be a great way for family and friends to socialise and experience Christmas at Matfen Hall.

"We are extremely proud to host a stunning ice skating experience as well as welcoming Santa Claus to hand out presents. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The ice skating rink is open from December 4 from 4pm until 8pm on weekdays and 11am until 7pm on weekends. Tickets are £30 for 30 minutes per adult and includes a glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne. For children it’s £15 for 30 minutes per child and includes a soft drink or hot chocolate. You can book your ice skating experience here.

Matfen Hall also welcomes Santa to their festive grotto set in the beautiful estate and children will get to enjoy a delicious hot chocolate while Santa hands out presents.