Ford and Etal Christmas Market is returning bigger and better than ever.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, November 25-26 will include, for the first time, stalls inside Ford Castle.

There will also be stalls in Etal Village Hall, Heatherslaw Corn Mill and Lady Waterford Hall in Ford from 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be entertainment, activities and decorations across all four hubs. Everything is spread out to avoid a crush.

Ford Castle.

Visitors can enjoy browsing over 70 stalls selling delicious local food and drink, cakes and sweet treats, crafts, gifts, pottery, presents for your pets, confectionery and much, much more.

Outside stalls will tempt you with pulled pork, fish and chips, mulled wine and fresh coffee.

Visitors can buy tickets to ride on Heatherslaw Light Railway or enjoy a journey on a pair of vintage double-decker buses running between Etal, Heatherslaw and Ford (children travel free on the bus).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the local shops, cafes and the pub will be open and up at Cheviot Tap you can meet the alpacas and unwind with a glass of local ale. There will be all kinds of festive entertainment including free seasonal storytelling sessions.

There is a free Christmas Tree Trail to follow. All the trees are being decorated by local businesses in the theme of a festive film. Follow the trail map around the Estates and try to