Ford Castle to open its doors to Christmas market for the first time
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, November 25-26 will include, for the first time, stalls inside Ford Castle.
There will also be stalls in Etal Village Hall, Heatherslaw Corn Mill and Lady Waterford Hall in Ford from 10am to 4pm.
There will be entertainment, activities and decorations across all four hubs. Everything is spread out to avoid a crush.
Visitors can enjoy browsing over 70 stalls selling delicious local food and drink, cakes and sweet treats, crafts, gifts, pottery, presents for your pets, confectionery and much, much more.
Outside stalls will tempt you with pulled pork, fish and chips, mulled wine and fresh coffee.
Visitors can buy tickets to ride on Heatherslaw Light Railway or enjoy a journey on a pair of vintage double-decker buses running between Etal, Heatherslaw and Ford (children travel free on the bus).
All the local shops, cafes and the pub will be open and up at Cheviot Tap you can meet the alpacas and unwind with a glass of local ale. There will be all kinds of festive entertainment including free seasonal storytelling sessions.
There is a free Christmas Tree Trail to follow. All the trees are being decorated by local businesses in the theme of a festive film. Follow the trail map around the Estates and try to
guess each film. Leave your completed trail sheet in a collection box and if all your answers are correct you will be entered into the prize draw. There are two fantastic hampers of goodies to be won; one for a child and one for an adult.