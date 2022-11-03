Ford and Etal Christmas Market to return

The new-look market is being held over two days and there will be more than 50 stalls in Ford, Etal and Heatherslaw, with entertainment, activities and decorations in all three hubs.

There will be delicious local food and drink, cakes and sweet treats, crafts, gifts, pottery, presents for your pets and confectionery and much more.

All the local shops, cafes and the pub will be open and at Cheviot Tap visitors can meet the alpacas and unwind with a glass of local ale.

Ford and Etal Christmas Market.

Santa will be visiting The Old Forge in Ford and there will be all kinds of festive entertainment including free seasonal storytelling sessions.

There is also a free Christmas tree trail to follow. All the trees are being decorated by local businesses in the theme of a festive song, follow the trail map and try to guess each song – with two fantastic hampers to be won.

Parking is free but please note that the main parking area will be in Etal. Use the free shuttle bus to move between Etal, Heatherslaw and Ford, or buy tickets to travel in style with Heatherslaw Light Railway or on a vintage double-decker bus. If the weather is lovely you can enjoy a beautiful walk between the three hubs.