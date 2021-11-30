Have you got your Christmas decorations up yet? Here are some great reader photographs to inspire your own interiors.

Festive photographs to give you inspiration for your Christmas decorations

With less than four weeks to go until Christmas, families across the North East have been getting into the festive spirit with their decorations!

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:00 am

So get ready to embrace the magic and sparkle of the season as your tree comes down from the loft, the cards begin dropping through the letterbox and your wrapping gets underway.

Not quite ready to face the daunting job of putting up the decs yet? Well, look no further than this cracking Christmas picture special for some inspiration.

We put a call out to our readers across the North East to share their spectacular decoration pictures – and despite it not yet being December (almost, though) they didn’t let us down.

So check out their colourful displays and make a list of some ideas for the future. Thank you to everyone who sent in a photo.

1. First Christmas

A little angel takes a closer look at her first Christmas tree.

Photo: Rachel Sawczyn

2. The squad

The whole family enjoys the festive ambience.

Photo: Ell Casey

3. Sparkle

A tasteful palette of glittery decorations.

Photo: Rebecca Anderson

4. Red and gold

Classic Christmas colours in this decorative display.

Photo: Tia Henry

