Festive lights switch on plans for Seahouses
Five-year-old Gwenillian Jones will have the pleasure of switching on the Seahouses festive lights this year.
The switch-on takes place at 6pm on Thursday, November 17 at the Christmas tree beside the war memorial.
New lighting features have been added and the festive lights team of volunteers have been out in all weathers preparing the display.
Refreshments will be available, with Village Voices Choir providing some musical Christmas entertainment and cheer.
Most Popular
Meanwhile, a firework display on Seahouses harbour, by kind permission of the North Sunderland Harbour Commissioners, will be held at 6pm on New Year’s Eve.
The festive lights volunteers have been active in the village since 2002, preparing, creating and erecting the annual displays in the village. They rely entirely on donations from the public and local businesses to support them and receive no local authority funding.