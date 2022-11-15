The switch-on takes place at 6pm on Thursday, November 17 at the Christmas tree beside the war memorial.

New lighting features have been added and the festive lights team of volunteers have been out in all weathers preparing the display.

Refreshments will be available, with Village Voices Choir providing some musical Christmas entertainment and cheer.

Seahouses.

Meanwhile, a firework display on Seahouses harbour, by kind permission of the North Sunderland Harbour Commissioners, will be held at 6pm on New Year’s Eve.