On Saturday November 18 from 11.30am, Morpeth Town Council is inviting residents and visitors to come and mark the start of the festive season, taking over Bridge Street with a flurry of activities.

The aim is to encourage people to shop in the town centre but visitors can also expect live entertainment, a free funfair and face painting for the kids, street food and the reveal of Rutherford & Co’s Christmas window at 3.30pm.

If visitors have time, they can also take part in Morpeth’s Big Christmas Trail, an adult’s quiz and children’s scavenger hunt across the town.

The festive season starts with the official switch on of the lights we all know and love.

The event’s grand finale will see Santa, the Mayor and a competition winner take the stage for the official Christmas light switch on.

Cllr Jade Crawford, Mayor of Morpeth, said: “Christmas is our favourite time of year here in Morpeth and this year we’ve consulted with residents and companies to make sure we put on an event to encourage people from near and far to come into our town centre and shop with all our fantastic local businesses.

“For us, it’s about bringing a traditional Christmas light switch on back to the town while providing free fun activities for all the family.

“We’ll have a live stage outside the town hall showcasing some of our fantastic school choirs and local acts to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. Then once the lights have switched on, the event will be closed out by the iconic Ellington Colliery Brass Band.

“We’d urge everyone to take part in Morpeth’s Big Christmas Trail, not only to be in with a chance to win one of our fantastic prizes, but also to explore our fantastic retailers and venues across the town.

“Make sure to download a copy of the worksheet from the More in Morpeth website, or pick up a copy from The Pavilion, Sandersons Department Store, Rutherford & Co or any of the participating businesses from November 10.”