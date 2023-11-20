Alnwick was full of festive spirit as hundreds of people gathered in the Market Place to watch the switch-on of the Christmas lights.

Children made decorations for the Christmas lights volunteers to hang on the Northumberland Hall and for one youngster the evening had extra sparkle as he was selected to flick the switch.

Seven-year-old Jakob Gilroy, a pupil at St Michael's Primary School, joined the Duchess of Northumberland and Christmas lights committee chairman Gordon Castle to officially light up the town.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: "What a superb evening! The Market Place is bursting at the seams as local people come and enjoy the event and I must congratulate the Christmas lights team - they are all volunteers and give many, many hours of their time every year so we can enjoy the display during the festive season. Alnwick Town Council is proud to be the main sponsor of the lights."

Alnwick Lions president Matt Lawless, handed over £5,000 which was generated via the Lions Bookshop.

The Lions helped Father Christmas navigate his way into the Market Place after the switch-on.

There was even a shower of magical snow outside Robinson’s.

Pictures by Jane Coltman

The Duchess of Northumberland with Father Christmas. Photo: Jane Coltman

Mayor Geoff Watson with two of Santa's helpers. Photo: Jane Coltman