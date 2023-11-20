News you can trust since 1854
Fantastic turnout for Christmas lights switch on in Alnwick

Alnwick was full of festive spirit as hundreds of people gathered in the Market Place to watch the switch-on of the Christmas lights.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT

Children made decorations for the Christmas lights volunteers to hang on the Northumberland Hall and for one youngster the evening had extra sparkle as he was selected to flick the switch.

Seven-year-old Jakob Gilroy, a pupil at St Michael's Primary School, joined the Duchess of Northumberland and Christmas lights committee chairman Gordon Castle to officially light up the town.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: "What a superb evening! The Market Place is bursting at the seams as local people come and enjoy the event and I must congratulate the Christmas lights team - they are all volunteers and give many, many hours of their time every year so we can enjoy the display during the festive season. Alnwick Town Council is proud to be the main sponsor of the lights."

Alnwick Lions president Matt Lawless, handed over £5,000 which was generated via the Lions Bookshop.

The Lions helped Father Christmas navigate his way into the Market Place after the switch-on.

There was even a shower of magical snow outside Robinson’s.

Pictures by Jane Coltman

The Duchess of Northumberland with Father Christmas.

The Duchess of Northumberland with Father Christmas.

The Christmas lights volunteers.

The Christmas lights volunteers.

Mayor Geoff Watson with two of Santa's helpers.

Mayor Geoff Watson with two of Santa's helpers.

Alnwick Lions president Matt Lawless handing over £5,000 to lights committee chairman Gordon Castle.

Alnwick Lions president Matt Lawless handing over £5,000 to lights committee chairman Gordon Castle.

