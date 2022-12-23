Staff and students were invited to wear a seasonal sweater before breaking up for the Christmas holidays and donated items to the food bank.

There was some fantastically stylish knitwear on show and large piles of groceries and food items were collected for the food bank.

Amble Food Bank volunteer Mary Davidson collected the items to make sure they reach those who need them in the community.

Paul Newman (school governor and food bank volunteer) and Neil Rodgers (executive headteacher).

She said: “Thank you to all the staff and students at JCSC. We really appreciate your support and every item donated.”

Neil Rodgers, the school’s executive headteacher, said: "I'm so proud of our students and thankful to their families for donating items to those most in need, especially at this time of year."

Earlier in the week, parents and carers of students in years 5-7 were invited to join their children for Christmas lunch.

Across three sittings, around 100 parents and carers enjoyed a choice of roast turkey or nut roast with all the trimmings, followed by Christmas pudding, jelly, ice cream or festive biscuit.

South Avenue students with food bank donations.

Jacqueline Johnson, head of lower school at JCSC, said: “After the last few years of disruption due to Covid, we thought it was important to invite families to celebrate Christmas with us this year.

"We are delighted by the number of parents, carers and family members who have taken time out of their busy day to eat lunch with their children.

"The very successful event would not have been possible without the efforts of JCSC catering manager Mrs Embleton and the catering team. As well as Mrs Wingfield, JCSC food technician, and the amazing sixth form students and support staff who gave up their time to help.”

If you would like to donate to Amble Food Bank, there is a drop-off point for items at Amble Coop.

The school catering team.

You can also drop off items or purchase a ready-packed bag of items from Morrisons, Amble, or you can donate money directly by bank transfer and can find details for this on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Amblefoodbank

Parents and carers were invited to share Christmas lunch with pupils.

