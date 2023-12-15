The build up to Christmas continued in Alnwick when the Mayor’s Civic Carol Service was held in St Michael’s Church.

Town Mayor, Councillor Geoff Watson, hosted the service that included readings and a variety of musical performances.

He said: “This is one of my favourite events of the year. The carols and readings combined to remind us of the true meaning of Christmas and spread the message of goodwill to all. Thank you to everyone who conributed and made it a beautiful service.”

The popular civic event was attended by local dignitaries, representatives of local groups, local councillors and residents.

The service was led by Rev Christian Mitchell, the organist was Linden Innes-Hopkins, carols were performed by pupils of St Paul’s RC Primary School, The Bridge Singers and soloist Viktoriia Rekun.

Readings were given by Councillors Alan Symmonds, John Humphries and Gordon Castle with the Mayor giving a seasonal address.

A collection was taken in aid of Alnwick Christmas Lights and following the service refreshments were served by Alnwick Town Council.

Pictures by Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council.

1 . Civic carol service 1 Alan Symmonds, Mayor Geoff Watson, Gordon Castle, Rev. Christian Mitchell, John Humphries and Dianne Watson. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Civic service 2 The Bridge Singers at the service in St Michael's Church. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Civic service 3 The Bridge Singers. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Civic service 4 The mayors of Alnwick and Amble, Geoff Watson and Craig Weir, and their wives Dianne Watson and Maggie Weir. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales