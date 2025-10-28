A Christmas Tree Festival is returning to St Michael’s Church in Alnwick following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

The event, from December 5-7, celebrates the festive season with a dazzling display of creatively decorated Christmas trees, brought to life by local schools, businesses, and community groups.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of themed trees, including contributions from past participants such as Harry Hotspur C of E Primary School, Alnwick in Bloom, Alnwick Castle, The Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Lions, Barter Books and Sanderson Young as well as new participants including Alnwick Camera Club, Alnwick Dance Academy and Dovecote Northumberland Ltd.

The festival will also feature a Memory Tree, generously sponsored by William Purves, where visitors can honour a loved one with a personalised message on a Christmas tree displayed in the church.

Congregation members at the St Michael's Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

In addition to the tree displays, visitors can enjoy live music, festive refreshments, and a grand raffle featuring prizes generously donated by local businesses.

Reverend Christian Mitchell, Vicar of St. Michael’s Church, said: “We are thrilled to see the Christmas Tree Festival returning for a second year. Last year, we welcomed almost 2,000 people through the door and were overwhelmed by the community’s support for the event.

"This year, we are also really proud to be supporting HospiceCare North Northumberland. With even more trees to see, we hope to welcome even more visitors than last year to come and enjoy this festive spectacle.”

Admission is free, with donations welcome to support both St Michael’s Church and HospiceCare North Northumberland. The event is kindly supported by Northumberland Estates and Alnwick Town Council.

For enquiries about contributing a tree, please contact: [email protected]