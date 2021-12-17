Christmas-themed window trail created by residents of two Northumberland villages

Christmas windows in Whittingham and Glanton.

A total of 29 homes in the two villages will reveal a Christmas-themed window every day until January 5.

The first house is located at Whittingham station cottages and features a winter scene made up of snowflakes and lights. It was designed by Penelope Bayley.

Folk are uploading images on St Bart’s, Whittingham Facebook page to reveal each window and new visitors to the page are growing daily.

Robert Chavner has co-ordinated the trail to provide families with some festive fun following the devastation left by Storm Arwen which left many homes without power, including heating, telephone and wifi for more than a week.

Robert, a priest who will be leading Christmas worship at St Bartholomew’s Church, Whittingham, wanted to bring the community together by getting people involved and thought of the Advent-themed trail.

He said: “I must admit that I was worried we may not be able to get 24 windows, so to have so many households on the trail is brilliant and because of its popularity, on some days more than one display will be revealed!”

“The living Advent calendar is to cheer everybody up, really. It allows families to walk around Whittingham and Glanton safely, in their own time, finding and seeing the windows.”