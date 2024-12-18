Christmas spirit on show at Alnwick civic carol concert

By Jane Coltman
Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:39 BST
Christmas spirit was evident at the Mayor of Alnwick’s civic carol service in St Michael’s Church which included a wonderful variety of music.

Rev Christian Mitchell welcomed the congregation who then enjoyed Alnwick Allstars performing ‘Little Town’.

Following a reading from Deputy Mayor John Humphries everyone sang the firm favourite ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’.

Pupils from St Paul’s RC Primary School then sang ‘Unto us a child is born’.

Cllr Alan Symmonds gave a reading followed by Victoriia Rekun who sang a selection of carols a capella.

Following more singing from Alnwick Allstars Vocal Group and St Paul’s School a reading was given by Linnea Tormajer.

Mayor Geoff Watson recited ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’ which was enjoyed by young and old alike.

Everyone joined in ‘Deck the Halls’ which was followed by the Mayor thanking all who attended and inviting them to join him for refreshments.

A video of the service can be seen at: https://youtu.be/HmHNzh7ZIUY

Viktoriia Rekun.

1. Carol concert 1

Viktoriia Rekun. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
Mayor Geoff Watson.

2. Carol concert 2

Mayor Geoff Watson. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
Linnea Tormajer.

3. Carol concert 3

Linnea Tormajer. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
Cllr John Humphries.

4. Carol concert 4

Cllr John Humphries. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickMayor
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice