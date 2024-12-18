Rev Christian Mitchell welcomed the congregation who then enjoyed Alnwick Allstars performing ‘Little Town’.

Following a reading from Deputy Mayor John Humphries everyone sang the firm favourite ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’.

Pupils from St Paul’s RC Primary School then sang ‘Unto us a child is born’.

Cllr Alan Symmonds gave a reading followed by Victoriia Rekun who sang a selection of carols a capella.

Following more singing from Alnwick Allstars Vocal Group and St Paul’s School a reading was given by Linnea Tormajer.

Mayor Geoff Watson recited ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’ which was enjoyed by young and old alike.

Everyone joined in ‘Deck the Halls’ which was followed by the Mayor thanking all who attended and inviting them to join him for refreshments.

A video of the service can be seen at: https://youtu.be/HmHNzh7ZIUY

2 . Carol concert 2 Mayor Geoff Watson. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Carol concert 4 Cllr John Humphries. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales