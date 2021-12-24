Christmas message from the leader of Northumberland County Council
It’s a year where Covid has again impacted all our lives, starting with a lockdown and ending with tighter restrictions as we face up to a new variant. We all must do everything we can to keep our loved ones safe this Christmas.
The year has also seen many positives – not least the gradual opening up of our county over the summer which gave a much-needed boost to our tourism and hospitality industries.
And what has stayed the same throughout 2021 was the fantastic community spirit we have in Northumberland - perhaps best shown in the aftermath of Storm Arwen, where residents showed us what they do best – looking after and supporting each other in difficult times.
I’d also like to thank the efforts of every single member of council staff and pay tribute to all their hard work – they’re the ones who keep the council and the county running.
I hope you all have a safe, enjoyable and peaceful Christmas.