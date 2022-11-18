Many markets were paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, so it will be great to see them back in our towns and villages again.

They give local, independent businesses a chance to show off their wares and due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and rise of online shopping, these traders need our support more than ever.

Here is a run down of some markets and events taking place in and around north Northumberland:

Christmas markets support local traders and are a great place to find unusual festive gifts.

Barmoor Castle Christmas market – November 19

Barmoor Castle is opening its doors from 10am until 3pm to host a Christmas market to raise funds for the Great North Air Ambulance Service. There are a range of local businesses who be joining on the day, hosting stalls which are perfect for Christmas shopping. Some of these businesses include Polly’s Petals, She Sells Sea Shells, Cushions Forever, Wild Homemade Crafts, Shopafrolics Bags and Purses and Amy Izat Art. Food and drink will also be available.

Ocean Club Christmas shopping event – November 19

The Ocean Club in Seahouses is hosting its annual shopping event from 10am until 4pm. After a few years of pandemic restrictions, the event is set to return with a bang.

Morpeth Festive Market – November 19 and 20

The market will take place on Bridge Street across the weekend, from 10am-7pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. The weekend will be filled with Christmas lights, festive stalls, kids’ entertainment, street food and live music.

The Cheviot Christmas Gift Fair – November 23 and 24

The Wooler event is being celebrated at Lilburn Tower on both days. On Wednesday, November 23, a fair will run from 6pm until 8pm, and costs £10 per ticket. Drinks are being provided by Hepple spirits, and food and shopping will be up for grabs. On the Thursday, shopping and refreshments will be showcased around the tower. It will run from 10am-3pm, and tickets cost £5. As well as local brands and businesses being showcased, the fair is also dedicated to raise cash for Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

A Little Norham Christmas – November 25

This Christmas fair is taking place in Norham Village Hall from 6pm until 8.30pm. The event is for 18s and over, and tickets cost £5. With each ticket purchased, a glass of prosecco and canapes will be offered. The evening will be full of gifts, stalls and festive produce. The event is hoping to raise cash for The Great North Air Ambulance and Soul Kitchen, two charities who work hard within Northumberland. To purchase tickets, email torylintoncraig@aol.com.

Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre Christmas craft fair – November 27

The event will take place from 10am until 4pm. Tables at the fair are still up for grabs at £10 each. To reserve a table, call 07734 536962.

Ford and Etal Christmas markets – November 26 and 27

Ford and Etal Christmas markets return with a bang and are hoping to be bigger and better than ever before. Taking place in Ford and Etal Estates, they will run from 10am-3pm each day. More than 50 stalls will join the event selling cakes, local crafts, gifts, pottery and much more. Food and drink will also be available on the day, including pulled pork, fish and chips and mulled wine.

Aln Valley Railway Christmas fair – November 27

From 10.30am until 4pm, the family fun day will include various stalls, a miniature railway, a cafe shop and a steam train. Tickets are available via the website: www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk.

Brewis Beer Christmas markets – November 27

The annual market is taking place in One Dining, Bedlington, from 2pm-6pm, to showcase nine artists and suppliers. Street food will also be available for visitors.

Kaims Country Park, Bamburgh – November 27

From 1pm, hog roast baps, mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies will be available, alongside stalls displaying stock from small businesses. Father Christmas will also be making an appearance. Raffle tickets will be sold to raise cash for teenage cancer trust charities.

Hadston Christmas Fayre – December 3

The event is taking place at Hadston House Youth and Community Centre. There will be several stalls selling festive gifts and the Christmas lights will also be switched on during the event. Santa is set to make an appearance.

Berwick Christmas Markets – December 10 and 11

Berwick Rotary Club has organised a Christmas market which will take place in Marygate. Bookings for stalls are still available – email berwickrotaryclub@gmail.com for an application form.

