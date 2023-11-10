Christmas markets across Northumberland bring a flurry of family fun to start the festive season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas markets are arguably one of the best parts of the festive season whether you’re going to buy presents or not.

There’s always an excuse to visit the Christmas markets and fairs and enjoy all there is to offer, so here’s a list of some local pop ups to support local businesses.

If you know of any Christmas markets or fairs that aren’t on the list, please contact me at [email protected].

Here is a run down of some markets and events taking place in and around Northumberland:

Hay Heavy Horse Centre

Hay Heavy Horse Centre is kicking off the Christmas season with its markets on November 11 and 12 in Heatherslaw Ford & Etal Estate. Festivities include local food and craft producers, Christmassy themed stables which visitors can visit and greet the horses, homemade refreshments and a visit from Santa. Disability access is available and dogs are welcome. Entry is free.

St Mary’s Park

St Mary’s Village Hall in Stannington is holding a Christmas fair on Sunday November 19 from 12pm until 4pm. Expect to see stalls selling homemade gifts, jewellery, book, Christmas decoration, candles, wooden gifts, honey and cake. Entry is free and refreshments will be available.

Hartburn

Hartburn Church near Morpeth will hold a Christmas Market on Saturday November 18 from 10am until 4pm selling local goods.

Ford & Etal

The Christmas Market at Ford & Etal on November 25-26 is hosting over 70 stalls as well as a Christmas tree trail and seasonal entertainment. They expect another successful year and are holding the markets at four locations including Etal, Heatherslaw and Ford, and Ford Castle for the first time. Two vintage double decker buses will carry shoppers around and Heatherslaw Light Railway is running too that weekend.

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Berwick Rotary Club is back with their annual Christmas Market on December 10 from 11am until 4pm. Shoppers can expect a funfair to keep the kids entertained, a Santa’s grotto, entertainment and of course lots of stalls.

Barmoor Castle

Barmoor Castle are hosting a Christmas market in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance on Saturday November 19 from 10am until 3pm at Barmoor Castle Country Park Caravan & Lodge Park.

Seahouses

The Ocean Club in Seahouses is holding a Christmas Fayre on Saturday November 14 with a selection of local producers and festive food specials being served throughout the day. Entry is free.

Warkworth

The Warkworth light switch on is taking place on Saturday November 25 and The Sun Hotel is looking for stall holders for their festive Christmas market on November 24 from 4pm until 9pm and 25 from 3pm onwards. Stalls can be held inside or outside as a gazibo will be provided.If you are interested, please email [email protected].

Hadston

Hadston House Youth and Community Centre are holding a Christmas fair and light switch on Saturday December 2. They are looking for donations for their hampers, which they provide each year to those living alone and who have no family, their raffle and tombola from local businesses and individuals for the fair’s fundraiser.

Kaims Country Park

This Chrsitmas Fayre is running from 1pm on Saturday November 25 with a plethora of activities including food and drinks, Santa and the Grinch, a tombola, a lucky dip, music, stalls, Christmas gift collection point for The People Kitchen, community catch up and Christmas carols.

Brewis Beer Co

The annual Christmas market will be on November 26 with stalls filled with stalls with Christmas gifts and supplies from local, talented independent businesses. One Burgers will attend as well as a dessert/cake stand. Santa will be at the taproom from 2pm and will be picking up all the toys they have collected for Cash For Kids. Children ae encouraged to bring a small gift for another boy or girl in need, in exchange for a visit to Santa and a little reward.

Aln Valley Railway

The popular Christmas fair will be taking place on Sunday November 26. Tickets are on sale for the steam passenger services and miniature railway, which will both be running all day. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk/tickets. There’s a well equipped children's playground and the café and shop will both be open.

Longhoughton

Longhoughton Community & Sports Centre are holding their Christmas craft fayre on Saturday November 18 from 10am until 4pm with Local handmade crafts. Refreshments will provided by Longhougton & Boulmer WI.

Norham

This festive fair is back with some lovely new stalls and old favourites. You can enjoy a glass of fizz and lots of very delicious Northern Soul Kitchen (NSK) canapés. Shop, socialise and be entertained by the Three Castles Trio, all in aid of NSK and the Great North Air Ambulance on Friday November 24 from 6pm until 8.30pm. Tickets are £5 for over 18s only available from the Village Shop, The Victoria Hotel and The Masons Arms, all in Norham, and Straight Lace, Castlegate, Berwick.

Plessey Woods

On November 20 and December 18, Christmas In The Woods will take place in Plessey Woods with a craft and gift fair, Santa’s grotto, Christmas Carols, hot food and mulled wine.

Bellingham