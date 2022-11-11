While there are now just six weeks to wait until an exciting visit from Santa Claus, many would prefer to see the festive build-up firmly confined to the month of December (or indeed just the days before the 25th itself). But with so much to organise for the big day – from cards and presents to a delicious dinner and everyone’s favourite tipples on tap – many of us have to start with plenty of time to spare.

Whether you’ve grown up to be a savvy shopper or a “buy-it-all-at-the-last-minute” type of customer, most of us can agree that there was ONE shop from your younger days that summed up the magic and sparkle of the Christmas season.

As Northumberland families begin to get swept up in the excitement of the festive season, we asked about their Christmas preparations – and the one business that was always on their list for Christmas shopping.

The best Christmas shops from days gone by

Deborah Knox: “I have two; Fenwick's and Woolworths.”

Angela Elliot: “Fenwick's and much later, Woolco.”

Louise Dotters: “BHS they always had a good Christmas gift section.”

Gone but not forgotten ... Woolworths was a big Christmas favourite for many shoppers.

There was a lot of love on our Facebook page for a trip to Woolworths – whether you were after some new Christmas decorations, a visit to the sweets section or looking to buy a toy off someone’s present list. The company went into administration in 2008, before its shops closed the following year. The closure came as a blow to many families across the North East and beyond; Woolies had been a high-street staple for decades.

How do you start your Christmas preparations?

Edwina White: “Make my Christmas cakes and pudding.”

Lisa Matthews: “Order my turkey and special foods from M&S.”

What kicks off the festive season for you? Shopping? A mince pie? Seeing the festive lights?

Gwynneth Simms: “Order Christmas PJs.”

Christine Harrison: “Design and print my Christmas cards.”

Judith Hardisty: “Put up tree, then decorations after Halloween. I'm always the first in the street love Christmas.”

Carol Adams: “Buy the Christmas pudding.”

Gone, but not forgotten. Who loved a trip to BHS in the run-up to Christmas?

Jon McCoey: “Watch Harry Potter.”

Judy Williams: “Buy charity Christmas cards.”