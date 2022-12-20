Santa Claus switched on the Christmas tree lights before meeting children who live at the Church Fields development.

The 10ft tree had been decorated with wooden baubles made by year 3 and year 4 pupils at New Hartley First School.

The event, which was organised by the development’s housebuilder Barratt Homes, also featured a carol concert by Cramlington Community Choir.

Becky Asquith, sales manager at Church Fields, said: “It was really great to see people from the local community come together and get into the festive spirit.

“In developing Church Fields, we have created a new community, and our event has been a wonderful opportunity for residents to get to know their neighbours and celebrate together ahead of the Christmas season.

“We are really grateful to Cramlington Choir and the children at New Hartley First School for their help in making this event so special.”

Cramlington Community Choir performed at the event.

The event was a chance for families on the development to meet their neighbours.