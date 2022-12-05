For some, the build-up to the arrival of Santa Claus is just as exciting as Christmas Day itself.

There is now just a short time to go until Christmas Eve – and with that in mind, our readers have shared the December 24 traditions that take place in their homes.

From baking with your children and grandchildren to getting everything sorted for the big lunch, here are some of your most popular suggestions for Christmas Eve traditions.

Why not give some of them a go with your family and friends this year? However you’re celebrating with your loved ones, we are wishing you a very happy Christmas.

1. Baking 'Tis the season for treats! How about spending part of December 24 whipping up gingerbread men, some dessert for Christmas Day or another sweet treat to tuck into with your loved ones.

2. Christmas films Snacks at the ready! Everything is sorted for Mr Claus and it's time to tune into your favourite festive film. Which one are you going for? We're choosing The Muppets Christmas Carol ...

3. Looking at the Christmas lights Don't forget to get that step count up! Bundle up the family and head out for a Christmas Eve walk just as it gets dark to check out the neighbourhood lights and outdoor decorations. You won't be disappointed with that sparkle.

4. A takeaway for tea There's plenty of cooking to be done on Christmas Day - so why not take a night off and let someone else do the hard work. Get your feet up before the busy day ahead.