Christmas celebrations in Alnwick Market Place
Alnwick got into the festive spirit with a show of singing and music in the Market Place.
Alnwick Town Council, Christians Together, Ukrainian refugees and the Duchess High School Ceilidh Band filled the Market Place on Saturday, with traditional carols and Christmas songs, from both England and Ukraine
Christians Together were handing out white dove decorations, which signify peace and togetherness.
Christmas shoppers and people in the centre of town enjoyed the music and singing, and a crowd gathered to listen.
Cllr Geoff Watson, Alnwick Town Mayor, said: "It was wonderful to see people coming together in the Market Place on Saturday - a super pre-Christmas treat."