News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The day was full of fun, laughter and joy.

Christmas celebrations in Alnwick Market Place

Alnwick got into the festive spirit with a show of singing and music in the Market Place.

By Charlie Watson
2 hours ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 11:13am

Alnwick Town Council, Christians Together, Ukrainian refugees and the Duchess High School Ceilidh Band filled the Market Place on Saturday, with traditional carols and Christmas songs, from both England and Ukraine

Christians Together were handing out white dove decorations, which signify peace and togetherness.

Christmas shoppers and people in the centre of town enjoyed the music and singing, and a crowd gathered to listen.

Cllr Geoff Watson, Alnwick Town Mayor, said: "It was wonderful to see people coming together in the Market Place on Saturday - a super pre-Christmas treat."

1. Festive singing

The singers took centre stage in the Market Place to sing festive songs.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales

2. Dressed the part

Many of the carol singers were dressed in festive hats and jumpers.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales

3. Christians Together

White dove decorations were handed out to signify peace and togetherness.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales

4. Togetherness

Many Ukrainian refugees took part in the day singing traditional Ukraine Christmas songs.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
England