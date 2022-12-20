Alnwick got into the festive spirit with a show of singing and music in the Market Place.

Alnwick Town Council, Christians Together, Ukrainian refugees and the Duchess High School Ceilidh Band filled the Market Place on Saturday, with traditional carols and Christmas songs, from both England and Ukraine

Christians Together were handing out white dove decorations, which signify peace and togetherness.

Christmas shoppers and people in the centre of town enjoyed the music and singing, and a crowd gathered to listen.

Cllr Geoff Watson, Alnwick Town Mayor, said: "It was wonderful to see people coming together in the Market Place on Saturday - a super pre-Christmas treat."

1. Festive singing The singers took centre stage in the Market Place to sing festive songs. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

2. Dressed the part Many of the carol singers were dressed in festive hats and jumpers. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

3. Christians Together White dove decorations were handed out to signify peace and togetherness. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

4. Togetherness Many Ukrainian refugees took part in the day singing traditional Ukraine Christmas songs. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales