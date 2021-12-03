Christmas 2021: Meet our first batch of festive stars with the return of Santa Paws

December is here and once again it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit with your best festive pet pictures!

And, as always, you didn't disappoint with dozens sent in over the first few days of the month.

Looking for some outfit inspiration for your own pet companion? Look no further than these spectacular snaps.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. So smart Booker is dressed and ready for Santa Claus to visit. We think he looks great! Photo: Lauren Kenny

2. Naughty Elf Charlie looks up to mischief for the festive season - and what a great Christmas jumper! Photo: Helen Morgan

3. Santa squad The gang's all here! Molly, Milo, Mini, Mitzi and Duke looking the business in a photograph from a Christmas of the past. Photo: Lynn Green

4. Little pudding Perry looking like a sweet treat in this Christmas pudding-inspired outfit. Photo: Vikki Bond