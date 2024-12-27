The annual festive dip saw over 20 people take part, many in fancy dress, with dozens more spectating from the sidelines. The dip was Christmas film themed and dippers certainly didn’t disappoint with their creative costumes.
Joanne Chandler was awarded a trophy for best fancy dress with her nun outfit.
Here’s 12 pictures from the event.
