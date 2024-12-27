Blyth Lifeguards host fancy dress Christmas Day Dip

By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:06 BST
Members of Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club celebrated Christmas Day with a festive dip in the North Sea.

The annual festive dip saw over 20 people take part, many in fancy dress, with dozens more spectating from the sidelines. The dip was Christmas film themed and dippers certainly didn’t disappoint with their creative costumes.

Joanne Chandler was awarded a trophy for best fancy dress with her nun outfit.

Here’s 12 pictures from the event.

Christmas Day Dip.

1. Christmas Day Dip

Christmas Day Dip. Photo: Blyth Lifeguards/Mike Mowbray

Christmas Day Dip.

2. Christmas Day Dip

Christmas Day Dip. Photo: Blyth Lifeguards/Mike Mowbray

Christmas Day Dip.

3. Christmas Day Dip

Christmas Day Dip. Photo: Blyth Lifeguards/Mike Mowbray

Christmas Day Dip.

4. Christmas Day Dip

Christmas Day Dip. Photo: Blyth Lifeguards/Mike Mowbray

