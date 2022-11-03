Bamburgh Castle temporarily closed to keep magical Christmas transformation under wraps

Last year's Christmas Kingdom event at Bamburgh Castle.

To keep their magic a surprise for visitors, the castle will be temporarily closed from Monday, November 7 while Charlotte and her team from CLW Events transform the castle’s staterooms in to a whimsical world of festive wonder, ready for The Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle’s official opening on Saturday, November 12.

This year’s theme is The Twelve Days of Christmas and visitors will be able to leap into an enchanting wonderland of dazzling decorations, twinkling trees and festive flourishes including swans-a-swimming, pipers playing, gold rings and of course a partridge in a pear tree!

Bamburgh Castle owner Francis Watson-Armstrong said: “There’s a wonderful festive feel in the air which means Charlotte and her team have returned to Bamburgh to work their

Festive fashion on show at Bamburgh Castle.

Christmas magic!

“We are so excited to see this year’s experience, The Twelve Days of Christmas. It promises to be absolutely fantastic and mesmerising for all ages and will get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: “Bamburgh Castle simply oozes history, drama and more than a little magic. We are excited to be weaving this into the fabulous festive wonderland that is The Twelve Days of Christmas, with added shine and sparkle from Bamburgh’s own rich history.”

Entrance included free with general admission tickets. Adults £15.50/children age 5+ £7.65. Family tickets £37.10.

Bamburgh Castle owners Claire and Francis Watson-Armstrong.