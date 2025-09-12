A luxury new hotel in Alnwick is preparing to celebrate its very first Christmas with a programme of elegant seasonal experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailiffgate Hotel, beside Alnwick Castle, will mark the festive season with indulgent dining, cosy retreats, and thoughtful events that showcase both tradition and timeless charm.

Guests can enjoy Festive Afternoon Teas throughout December, featuring delicate sandwiches, warm scones and patisserie treats, with live music on selected dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive lunches in the hotel’s Motte & Bailey restaurant add a subtle sparkle to the daytime menu, while wreath-making workshops led by local florist The Blossom Bee bring a hands-on touch of creativity.

Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick is preparing for its first Christmas.

For those looking to linger longer, Bailiffgate’s Christmas Package offers two or three-night stays complete with champagne cream tea on Christmas Eve, a seven-course tasting menu, carols by lantern light, and a showstopping Christmas Day lunch with live music. Boxing Day suppers and festive nightcaps round off the celebration.

Between Christmas and New Year, guests can unwind with spa treatments and tranquil escapes, while New Year’s Eve is marked by a refined black-tie tasting menu, live music, and a midnight champagne toast - followed by brunch and late check-out on New Year’s Day.

General Manager Bernard Bloodworth said: “It’s a real joy to be celebrating our very first Christmas at Bailiffgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since opening in May, we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome we’ve received, and we wanted to create a festive season that truly reflects both Northumbrian warmth and five-star standard luxury.”

Full details, prices and booking information can be found at www.bailiffgatehotel.com