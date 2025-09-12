Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick preparing festive treats for its first Christmas
Bailiffgate Hotel, beside Alnwick Castle, will mark the festive season with indulgent dining, cosy retreats, and thoughtful events that showcase both tradition and timeless charm.
Guests can enjoy Festive Afternoon Teas throughout December, featuring delicate sandwiches, warm scones and patisserie treats, with live music on selected dates.
Festive lunches in the hotel’s Motte & Bailey restaurant add a subtle sparkle to the daytime menu, while wreath-making workshops led by local florist The Blossom Bee bring a hands-on touch of creativity.
For those looking to linger longer, Bailiffgate’s Christmas Package offers two or three-night stays complete with champagne cream tea on Christmas Eve, a seven-course tasting menu, carols by lantern light, and a showstopping Christmas Day lunch with live music. Boxing Day suppers and festive nightcaps round off the celebration.
Between Christmas and New Year, guests can unwind with spa treatments and tranquil escapes, while New Year’s Eve is marked by a refined black-tie tasting menu, live music, and a midnight champagne toast - followed by brunch and late check-out on New Year’s Day.
General Manager Bernard Bloodworth said: “It’s a real joy to be celebrating our very first Christmas at Bailiffgate.
“Since opening in May, we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome we’ve received, and we wanted to create a festive season that truly reflects both Northumbrian warmth and five-star standard luxury.”
Full details, prices and booking information can be found at www.bailiffgatehotel.com