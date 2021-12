While the Christmas dinner is undoubtedly the star of the show, there are plenty of popular picks to begin your day – from a chocolate biscuit with your cuppa to a flute of Buck’s Fizz and a breakfast sandwich.

Hundreds of readers got in touch to share what they have for their Christmas Day breakfast.

Here are some of the most popular choices, if you’re looking for some shopping inspiration.

What’s on the menu at your house?

1. Bacon or sausage sandwich Undoubtedly one of the most popular choices - will you be starting the day off with a butty and a brew? Don't forget the sauce!

2. Buck's Fizz or champagne Raise a flute of fizz to the festive season!

3. Christmas biscuits It seems rude not to open the family box of bisuits to begin the day! But which one do you choose?

4. Christmas chocolates Cadbury Roses, Terry's Chocolate Orange, Quality Street, Celebrations, Miniature Heroes ... the choice is endless! What's your favourite?