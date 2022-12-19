Christmas is a time for family.

And many families across Northumberland are making special memories this festive season as their babies get ready for their first-ever Christmas. With just a few more sleeps until Santa Claus comes to town, we are helping little bundles of joy across the county make their first December 25 one to remember.

Join us as we raise a festive toast to Christmas 2022; a time of year made all-the-more special for these families with the addition of their new arrivals.

A big thank you to all those who shared pictures of their little ones on our Facebook page – they are all so special.

1. Snuggled up Arlo James Logan, age 8 months, ready to celebrate Christmas. Photo: Amanda Baxter Photo Sales

2. Mini Claus Axel Brown-Waddell, age 4 weeks, ready to celebrate Christmas. Photo: Kayleigh Brown-Waddell Photo Sales

3. Smiler Penelope, age 10 months, ready to celebrate Christmas. Photo: Wendy Baston-Mavin Photo Sales

4. Hat's that Sadie-Jai Ashburn, age 6 months, ready to celebrate Christmas. Photo: Chelsea Fowler Photo Sales