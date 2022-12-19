News you can trust since 1854
Celebrating Baby's First Christmas with families across Northumberland - thank you to everyone who contributed a photo.

Baby's First Christmas: Northumberland families celebrate Christmas milestone with little bundles of joy

Christmas is a time for family.

By Debra Fox
4 minutes ago

And many families across Northumberland are making special memories this festive season as their babies get ready for their first-ever Christmas. With just a few more sleeps until Santa Claus comes to town, we are helping little bundles of joy across the county make their first December 25 one to remember.

Join us as we raise a festive toast to Christmas 2022; a time of year made all-the-more special for these families with the addition of their new arrivals.

A big thank you to all those who shared pictures of their little ones on our Facebook page – they are all so special.

1. Snuggled up

Arlo James Logan, age 8 months, ready to celebrate Christmas.

Photo: Amanda Baxter

2. Mini Claus

Axel Brown-Waddell, age 4 weeks, ready to celebrate Christmas.

Photo: Kayleigh Brown-Waddell

3. Smiler

Penelope, age 10 months, ready to celebrate Christmas.

Photo: Wendy Baston-Mavin

4. Hat's that

Sadie-Jai Ashburn, age 6 months, ready to celebrate Christmas.

Photo: Chelsea Fowler

