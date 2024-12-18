Ayton pupil bags early Christmas gift with card design

Ayton Primary School Bertie Foster has been selected as the winner of the Convener’s Christmas card competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Watson McAteer, Convener of Scottish Borders Council, selected Bertie’s brilliant design from all those submitted by pupils at Ayton Primary School, this year’s chosen school.

Primary 7 pupil Bertie was awarded a £25 gift voucher along with several copies of the card. In second place was Madalyn Robinson from Primary 5, who received a £20 gift voucher, and third place was Hamish MacLeod from Primary 2, who won a £15 gift voucher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, the Convener and Councillor Carol Hamilton visited Ayton to announce the winning Christmas card for 2024.

Bertie Foster from Ayton Primary School won the competition.

Cllr McAteer said: “It was absolutely fantastic to work with Ayton Primary School this year for the Christmas Card competition.

“The entries this year were excellent, and I'm grateful to the children at Ayton for their effort. Choosing a winner is always a hard task, but Bertie won us all over with his festive sunset scene.”