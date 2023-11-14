An Amble hair salon has put its spin on a Christmas window display.

Styles by Helena in Amble revealed their festive window to the public on Sunday night.

Clients were invited to watch the reveal and take part in a raffle, which included hair products and tools from the salon.

The salon’s owner, Helena Allan-Brown, held a window reveal in 2022 for Christmas and had around 40 people attend.

This year, they smashed their goal and around 100 people visited to both see the spectacular window and visit Santa.

The window’s design included a naughty and nice list where clients could check to see which list they were on this year. A snow machine and rounds of cupcakes and chocolates topped off the experience.

Helena said: “Would just like to say thank you to the Farm Bakery Shop for donating cupcakes for our evening and thank you to everyone who turned up for our window reveal, which I think doubled from last year.

“Santa certainly was busy on Sunday night. We have so many messages from people calling in to comment on the window. This is just our little way of giving something back to the community.

"Big thank you to my little team of helpers. Without them this couldn’t go ahead. Big thanks the Styles team.”

