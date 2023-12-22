Cramlington Town Council asked residents to nominate their favourite Christmas lights house in the town.

The winners were the Barkby family of Thornley Avenue who have produced an amazing display which uses thousands of lights synchronised to music.

Jason Barkby said he was ‘over the moon’ to be declared the winner.

He said: “It’s a real family effort and this is the third year we have supported the Daft As A Brush Cancer Patient Care charity - it’s a cause close to our hearts and over the many years we have collected for charity we have raised about £4,500. Thank you to everyone who nominated us and those who have donated. We will be donating our prize money to Daft As A Brush.”

Cramlington Town Mayor, Cllr Helen Morris said: “We asked residents to nominate decorated houses so we could celebrate the most colourful and brightest homes - and we weren’t disappointed. We had entries from across the town – I want to congratulate everyone for creating festive sparkle for us all to enjoy!”

Second place went to David Hetherington of Glenfield Avenue who is donating his prize to the Hope Centre Food Bank.

Third place went to neighbours Terry Scott and Sid Griffiths of Huntingdon Drive.

Winners are seen accepting their prizes from Mayor Helen and Cllr Christine Dunbar.

1 . Third place lights Neighbours Terry Scott and Sid Griffiths of Huntingdon Drive took third place. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2 . Third place prize Terry Scott and Sid Griffiths of Huntingdon Drive were third. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Second place lights Second place went to David Hetherington of Glenfield Avenue. Photo: Jane Coltman/Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales