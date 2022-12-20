Alnwick Round Table's Santa sleigh visits dozens of Northumberland communities
A Santa Sleigh, organised by Alnwick Round Table, has visited dozens of local communities in the build up to Christmas.
Snow and ice made some of the trips an eventful experience for the organisers but it was worth the effort to see the joy on children’s faces as they watched from their front doors and driveways.
The donations made have been gratefully received and will help fund the sleigh, other community projects carried out by Alnwick Round Table and a number of local charities.
Pictured in Alnwick are Santa with chief elves Simon Marshall and Olly Brown.
Picture: Jane Coltman Photography