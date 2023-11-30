Before the hustle and bustle begins, take an evening to relax to carols with Alnwick’s Chamber Choir.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, December 3, the Rock Festival Choir are performing festive Advent carols at 3pm at St Paul’s Church, Alnwick, as the perfect antidote to the busyness of the season.

The concert is a chance to start the festive period with peace and tranquillity before the anticipation of the joys of Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will include pieces by North East composers Will Todd and Linden Innes-Hopkins as well as works by Herbert Howells and J S Bach.

Rock Festival Choir at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

The Rock Festival Choir is Alnwick’s Chamber Choir and has an excellent reputation for its high quality performances of a wide musical repertoire. The choir has performed concerts at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, to great acclaim, and in 2023 their Edinburgh tour marked the 20th year since the choir’s formation.