Alnwick Rock Festival Choir are holding a Advent concert at St Paul's church to mark the start of the festive season

Before the hustle and bustle begins, take an evening to relax to carols with Alnwick’s Chamber Choir.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 30th Nov 2023, 18:19 GMT
On Sunday, December 3, the Rock Festival Choir are performing festive Advent carols at 3pm at St Paul’s Church, Alnwick, as the perfect antidote to the busyness of the season.

The concert is a chance to start the festive period with peace and tranquillity before the anticipation of the joys of Christmas.

The programme will include pieces by North East composers Will Todd and Linden Innes-Hopkins as well as works by Herbert Howells and J S Bach.

Rock Festival Choir at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.Rock Festival Choir at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.
Rock Festival Choir at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

The Rock Festival Choir is Alnwick’s Chamber Choir and has an excellent reputation for its high quality performances of a wide musical repertoire. The choir has performed concerts at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, to great acclaim, and in 2023 their Edinburgh tour marked the 20th year since the choir’s formation.

Peter Brown directs the choir and the organist will be Alan Gidney. Tickets will be available on the door for £12.

