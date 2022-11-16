Businesses in Alnwick are being encouraged to sign up to be featured in a video, which will showcase gifts in each store and promote the idea of shopping locally.

As the cost of living rises and tourism season has come to an end, independent businesses in the town are financially struggling more than ever.

Tracey Sprigg, who runs the All About Alnwick group, decided to step in and help, by producing a video which will advertise businesses and show the importance of shopping local where possible.

After teaming up with Lewis Denny, the video will star his comedic and well-loved character Karen The Mam who shot to Facebook fame in 2019, as she shops, eats and drinks in some of the town’s independent venues.

The filming will take place after the Christmas lights switch on, as a way of showcasing and thanking the volunteers for their work.

The team behind the video have planned to feature 15 local businesses. So far, six businesses have signed up. These are Robinson’s, Alnwick’s Secret Christmas, Mumbai Flavours, Ruby Tuesday, The Oaks Hotel and Hotspur 1364.

Tracey, from Brownieside, said: "Father Christmas and The Christmas Window at Robinson’s, as well as The Alnwick Gardens Light Trail is going to bring a lot of people to the town.

“I wanted to showcase all the independent businesses in Alnwick, as it has been a tough couple of years for retail and hospitality.

"So who better than local lad Lewis Denny, as his comedic character Karen The Mam, to inject a bit of humour and show off our colourful market town, our Christmas lights and the hard working people involved in it."

There is still a chance for other businesses to get featured in the promotional video. For a small fee, they will receive a feature where they can choose products to showcase, a 30 second video for their own social media channels and coverage on the All About Alnwick social media pages.

Lewis Denny, from Alnwick, said: "I feel privileged to showcase my hometown of Alnwick and all the fantastic independent businesses. Karen's gonna do them proud!"

