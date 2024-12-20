Alnwick amongst the top ten iconic Christmas movie destinations
The historic Alnwick Castle was famously the set for Hogwarts, School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the first two films of the Harry Potter franchise.
CasinoTop3 put together the list – which includes their top ten destinations featured in Christmas films. Although Harry Potter isn’t strictly a Christmas film, its festive magic cannot be ignored, making the castle earn third place on the list.
Alnwick Castle is not open for visits during the Christmas period, however fans can still go to Alnwick town to see the castle and do some Christmas shopping at the Harry Potter themed gift show, Bowring Hepple Black.
During the open season, between March and October, the castle also holds Harry Potter tours, and ‘flying broomstick’ lessons to commemorate their feature in the franchise.
