Alnwick has been listed as number three on a list of the most iconic Christmas destinations from films, for its feature in Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic Alnwick Castle was famously the set for Hogwarts, School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the first two films of the Harry Potter franchise.

CasinoTop3 put together the list – which includes their top ten destinations featured in Christmas films. Although Harry Potter isn’t strictly a Christmas film, its festive magic cannot be ignored, making the castle earn third place on the list.

Alnwick Castle is not open for visits during the Christmas period, however fans can still go to Alnwick town to see the castle and do some Christmas shopping at the Harry Potter themed gift show, Bowring Hepple Black.

During the open season, between March and October, the castle also holds Harry Potter tours, and ‘flying broomstick’ lessons to commemorate their feature in the franchise.