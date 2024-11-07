Aln Valley Railway is spreading Christmas joy with visits from Santa and his elves
The festively decorated Pacer train will journey to Greenrigg Halt and back, during which children can enjoy meeting Santa and receive a specially hand selected gift.
Refreshments and festive craft activities in the café can be enjoyed before boarding the train with a goody bag awaiting onboard.
Santa Special trains will run on December 14,15, 21 and 22 and tickets need to be booked in advance through the Aln Valley Railway website. Early booking is recommended due to popular demand.
Tickets cost £25 per child and £8 per adult, and include a drink, cookie and goody bag. Infants up to two years who do not require a gift or visit from Santa can travel free of charge without an allocated seat if accompanied by another fare-paying child and adult.
Other festive events include a Christmas Fair with seasonal stalls on Sunday December 1, from 10.30am to 4pm.