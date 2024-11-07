Santa is bringing Christmas joy to children and families at Aln Valley Railway during December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festively decorated Pacer train will journey to Greenrigg Halt and back, during which children can enjoy meeting Santa and receive a specially hand selected gift.

Refreshments and festive craft activities in the café can be enjoyed before boarding the train with a goody bag awaiting onboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa Special trains will run on December 14,15, 21 and 22 and tickets need to be booked in advance through the Aln Valley Railway website. Early booking is recommended due to popular demand.

Join the festive fun at Aln Valley Railway. Picture: Kerri Richardson.

Tickets cost £25 per child and £8 per adult, and include a drink, cookie and goody bag. Infants up to two years who do not require a gift or visit from Santa can travel free of charge without an allocated seat if accompanied by another fare-paying child and adult.

Other festive events include a Christmas Fair with seasonal stalls on Sunday December 1, from 10.30am to 4pm.