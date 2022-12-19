It was founded in 2021 by residents Robert Chavner and Philip Bourne initially as something neighbours in could take part in following the lockdown restrictions.

People were invited to create a seasonal display in their windows. It was such a success that it was decided to bring it back again.

Robert said: “The Living Advent Calendar allows people to let their imaginations run wild and be creative.

One of the Advent windows in Whittingham.

"It is something the whole family can take part in and is something to look forward to. It helps people feel more connected with their neighbours, too.

"Every window is special and all efforts are very much appreciated.”

