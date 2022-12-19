Advent window trail created by Whittingham residents
Whittingham Advent Window Trail is delighting residents and passers-by as the village lights up to celebrate the festive season.
It was founded in 2021 by residents Robert Chavner and Philip Bourne initially as something neighbours in could take part in following the lockdown restrictions.
People were invited to create a seasonal display in their windows. It was such a success that it was decided to bring it back again.
Robert said: “The Living Advent Calendar allows people to let their imaginations run wild and be creative.
"It is something the whole family can take part in and is something to look forward to. It helps people feel more connected with their neighbours, too.
"Every window is special and all efforts are very much appreciated.”
Each evening from December 1 to 24, a different house is put in the spotlight. The windows displays will remain up for the week after Christmas.