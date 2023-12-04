This Christmas why not give your friends and family the gift of fun, relaxation or fitness with an Active Northumberland gift voucher and help them to kick start a healthy 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These vouchers make a thoughtful gift and a good addition to your own Christmas list.

The Active Northumberland vouchers are suitable for all ages, with fitness memberships, clip n’ climb and spa sessions on offer. Prices start from as little as £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gift cards are available from Active Northumberland centres so they are quick and easy to buy, avoiding crowded shops, big queues or frantic searches online.

The gift vouchers can be purchased from any Active Northumberland centre.

The Christmas packages on sale are: 12 month fitness membership for the price of 10 (2 months free); seven month fitness membership for the price of six (one month free); one month Tranquillity Spa experience for only £32; £32 vouchers for a pamper session at one of the Tranquillity Spas; £10 Clip ‘n Climb vouchers, ideal for those looking for a bit of adventure.

Active Northumberland caters for all ages and fitness levels so whether you are buying for a seasoned gym goer, a first timer, or simply someone who would enjoy a new challenge, a membership gift voucher would be a great gift for anyone looking to improve their health or fitness.

To find your nearest Active Northumberland centre visit www.activenorthumberland.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Christmas present inspiration go to https://bit.ly/ANChristmas2023

Meanwhile, Active Northumberland is piloting a scheme to deliver virtual exercises classes to help pupils stay active and healthy during the school day.