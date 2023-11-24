A Christmas tree to rival that at the House of Commons as festive lights are switched on in Seahouses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Santa arrived on board the inshore lifeboat and handed out gifts to local children.
The Village Voices provided some seasonal musical entertainment, with Alan Haile acting as compere.
Mince pies and refreshments were provided at Hook fish and chips restaurant.
The Christmas tree is a little larger than usual, and is in fact only 4ft shorter than the tree at the House of Commons.
The festive lights are funded by local businesses and the community, and are erected and maintained by the volunteer festive lights team.
Chairman Ian Clayton said: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped make the festive lights display possible again this year, the volunteers who gave up some much time and effort, Santa and Seahouses RNLI. and for all of those who provided financial support. The look on the children's faces made it all worthwhile.”