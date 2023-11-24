A good turnout in Seahouses watched the festive lights switch on by three-year-old local girl Robyn Stanwix.

Santa arrived on board the inshore lifeboat and handed out gifts to local children.

The Village Voices provided some seasonal musical entertainment, with Alan Haile acting as compere.

Mince pies and refreshments were provided at Hook fish and chips restaurant.

Seahouses festive lights switch on. Picture: Ian Clayton

The Christmas tree is a little larger than usual, and is in fact only 4ft shorter than the tree at the House of Commons.

The festive lights are funded by local businesses and the community, and are erected and maintained by the volunteer festive lights team.