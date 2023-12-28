News you can trust since 1854
9 pictures of the Beach House Hotel's inaugural Boxing Day Dip in Seahouses

A recently refurbished hotel saw a great turnout for its first ever Boxing Day Dip event.
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT

The Beach House Hotel in Seahouses has recently undergone a £2 million refurbishment, which gave it a new bar open to both locals and restaurant open seven days a week.

Along with the refurbishment, the hotel wants to connect with its community and the Boxing Day Dip was its first event, of many more to come in 2024, that did just that.

The hotel extended the invite for everyone, including locals and hotel guests, to join them for a dip in the North Seas and raise money for Children’s Cancer North.

Here are nine pictures from the day.

Many people gathered at the beach in Seahouses to take the plunge into the North Sea.

1. Beach House Hotel Boxing Day Dip 2023

Many people gathered at the beach in Seahouses to take the plunge into the North Sea. Photo: Beach House Hotel

A great turn out for the hotel's first Boxing Day Dip.

2. Beach House Hotel Boxing Day Dip 89e58bc6-6c9c-49a1-b174-631bf2e780c6.JPG

A great turn out for the hotel's first Boxing Day Dip. Photo: Beach House Hotel

The event saw many enthusiastic dippers.

3. Beach House Hotel Boxing Day Dip 2023

The event saw many enthusiastic dippers. Photo: Beach House Hotel

The Beach House will continue to select a North East based charity each year to support with this event.

4. Beach House Hotel Boxing Day Dip 2023

The Beach House will continue to select a North East based charity each year to support with this event. Photo: Beach House Hotel

